Fresh hospital admissions outnumber discharges in Ernakulam

Kochi

26 April 2021 20:30 IST

District records 2,515 new COVID-19 cases

Ernakulam district recorded 2,515 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Three health workers were among those infected, and the source of infection could not be ascertained in 41 cases.

Thrikkakara saw 131 new cases, followed by Maradu with 85 and Palluruthy with 81. In Angamaly, 65 people tested positive, while Mulavukad recorded 64 new cases and Alangad 62. Two police officers also tested positive.

With 801 people testing negative on Monday, the active caseload of the district stands at 37,325. A total of 13,695 samples were sent for testing.

As many as 79,779 people remain in quarantine. The number of fresh admissions at hospitals and first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) continues to outnumber that of patients discharged. A total of 153 people were admitted at various facilities for COVID treatment, and 67 were discharged on the day.

Of those recovering from the infection, 32,588 remain at home. At the COVID treatment centres at government hospitals, 337 patients are recovering, while 344 are recuperating at first- and second-line treatment centres. At the COVID facility at the CIAL convention centre, 136 people are recovering, and 1,308 patients with the infection are admitted at private hospitals.

Till Sunday, the district had recorded a cumulative total of 1,72,610 cases. As many as 488 people have succumbed to it, as per officially confirmed figures.

Bed availability

Of the 2,181 beds for COVID patients at government facilities, 1,095 are vacant. Of the available beds, a majority (852) are at the 17 domiciliary care centres that have been readied for asymptomatic people or those with mild illness. At the nine government hospitals, where beds have been set aside for COVID treatment, 149 out of 666 beds are available. At nine second-line treatment centres, for category B patients who might require oxygen support, 94 out of 417 beds are vacant.