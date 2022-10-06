Fresh funding for Kochi-based start-up

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Startup Mission-supported marine robotics start-up EyeROV, which developed India’s first commercial underwater drone, has launched two products, besides netting a pre-series A funding of ₹3 crore on its fifth anniversary.

A communication said here that EyeROV received the investment money from NIDHI Seed Support Scheme (Venture Centre, Pune) of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, Kochouseph Chittilappilly, founder of V-Guard and Wonderla Group of Companies, and a few other Angel Investors.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika launched EyeROV’s new products — EyeROV TURT and EyeROV iBOAT ALPHA — at the Kerala Technology Innovation Zone at Kalamassery in the presence of the company’s founders Johns T. Mathai and Kannappa Palaniappan. EyeROV TURT is an advanced version rated to 200-m and with a payload capacity of 10 kg, which will be used for advanced underwater operations.

EyeROV iBOAT Alpha is an unmanned surface vehicle, which can navigate autonomously above the surface of the water and collect data like water depth and environment parameters. It is a safe and environment-friendly solution compared to diesel boat-based solutions. The start-up is planning to utilise the fresh funds for new product development, market expansion, and to add new industry verticals, its founders said.