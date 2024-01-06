Fresh ED notice to Thomas Isaac

January 06, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a fresh summons to former State Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac in the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) case.

He has been asked to appear before the agency on January 12.

Earlier, the agency had withdrawn the summons issued to him in the case after Mr. Isaac moved the Kerala High Court. The agency decided to issue a fresh summons to Mr. Isaac after the court clarified that it would not interfere with the investigation into the case. The ED investigation will focus on the utilisation of the funds raised through Masala bonds by the previous LDF government.

The violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 in the dealings of KIIFB and the utilisation of the funds will also come under the ambit of the probe, according to sources.

The State government issued Masala bonds in 2019 to raise over ₹2,000 crore for implementing projects. The issuance of the bonds had also brought with it a series of controversies. The Opposition had argued that the proposal would force the State into a debt trap. However, the government defended the proposal by arguing that it was best suited for the State. The State government had implemented a series of infrastructure development projects during its tenure.

