GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fresh ED notice to Thomas Isaac

January 06, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a fresh summons to former State Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac in the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) case.

He has been asked to appear before the agency on January 12.

Earlier, the agency had withdrawn the summons issued to him in the case after Mr. Isaac moved the Kerala High Court. The agency decided to issue a fresh summons to Mr. Isaac after the court clarified that it would not interfere with the investigation into the case. The ED investigation will focus on the utilisation of the funds raised through Masala bonds by the previous LDF government.

The violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 in the dealings of KIIFB and the utilisation of the funds will also come under the ambit of the probe, according to sources.

The State government issued Masala bonds in 2019 to raise over ₹2,000 crore for implementing projects. The issuance of the bonds had also brought with it a series of controversies. The Opposition had argued that the proposal would force the State into a debt trap. However, the government defended the proposal by arguing that it was best suited for the State. The State government had implemented a series of infrastructure development projects during its tenure.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.