Kochi

Fresh cracks develop in houses near Maradu apartments

Fresh cases of damage to houses located near Maradu apartments that are being pulled down were reported on Tuesday.

Cracks reportedly developed on the walls of the five houses located near Afla Serene, one of the four apartments.

Issue raised

Local residents complained that the cracks were the result of the demolition of buildings. Residents, led by civic heads, raised the issue with the authorities.

Council meeting

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Maradu municipal council will be held on Wednesday to discuss the issues faced by residents.

The four apartments are to be demolished during the second week of January.

