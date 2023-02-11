Fresh bid to be floated to identify contractor to run Brahmapuram waste treatment plant

February 11, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - KOCHI

Fresh bid will be floated to identify an agency to run the municipal solid waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram even as the present contract will expire on March 1.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Corporation council on Friday.

The civic administration will consider the suggestion of councillors to revise the bid conditions when the new bid will be floated, Mayor M. Anilkumar informed the council.

However, the civic body will have to retain the clause regarding eligibility of bidders in bid documents. Only those contractors who had earlier successfully managed the processing of 250 tonnes annually will be eligible to participate in the bid for the Brahmapuram plant, said T.K. Ashraf, chairman of the Health Standing Committee of the Corporation.

The council rejected the plea of UDF councillors to put on hold the agenda regarding the waste treatment plant till a special session of the council was convened to discuss the issue. LDF councillors contended that any further delay in deciding on the bid would hit the collection and management of waste and force the city into a health crisis.

Replying to the debate in the council, Mr. Anilkumar said issues related to the setting up of the waste-to-energy plant and the management of waste were brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Minister for Local Self Governments.

The Mayor said an all-party meeting would be convened shortly to discuss issues pertaining to the plant. A special session of the Corporation council will be called before the first week of March to discuss issues related to the plant, he added.