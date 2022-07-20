Frequent MDMA seizures set alarm bells ringing in Ernakulam

July 20, 2022 22:43 IST

Youngster held with drug in Kaloor on Tuesday midnight

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a psychotropic drug, is literally flooding Ernakulam district, it seems.

From a sporadic catch till a few years ago, its seizure has become far too frequent setting the alarm bells ringing among enforcement agencies. The arrest of a youngster with 100 grams of MDMA from Kaloor on Tuesday midnight was the latest in a spate of recent incidents.

Figures with the Excise department in the district point to the alarming spike in the seizure of MDMA, and enforcement agencies admit that it is just a fraction of the actual volume moving around.

From a mere 94.59 grams in 2017, the volume seized rose by 31.10 grams next year and 89.40 grams in 2019. More than a five-fold surge was witnessed when 600.72 grams were seized in 2020 followed by a quantum jump to 6.58 kg in 2021 and 1.94 kg this year till June.

“Presumptions about its greater impact and attributes as a libido booster seem to have contributed to the ‘popularity’ of MDMA among youngsters. Addiction to the drug seems to be on the rise among women as well going by the number of women being arrested in this connection,” said P.V. Aleyas, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

Stringent punishment

While enforcement agencies suspect that MDMA is being ‘cooked’ in parts of the district, so far, they don’t have any evidence to substantiate it. The stringent punishment regime hasn’t obviously served as a deterrent against smuggling in of MDMA. As per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, volume as little as 10 g is considered medium quantity, and anything above it as commercial quantity, entailing imprisonment terms of up to 10 years and 20 years respectively with fine running into lakhs.

Making enforcement even tougher is the increasing usage of technology in ordering drugs through the Dark Web against payments made in cryptocurrency. This limits the reach of enforcement agencies and stalls investigation abruptly because of lack of technical expertise. In such cases, the probe ends with the arrest of the recipient while the source goes untracked.