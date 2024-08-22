Frequent flooding keeps Chellanam residents on tenterhooks

Chellanam residents are a worried lot as frequent flooding of homes and residential areas has severely impacted their lives. Houses near Cheriyakadavu suffered damage on Wednesday and Thursday following flooding in the area. The residents are saying that the government’s failure to complete the proposed tetrapod wall work along the most vulnerable segment of the coastal village led to the situation.

The flooding of homes and the arterial road from Fort Kochi to Alappuzha was the result of the failure to complete the protection wall between Puthenthode in Chellanam and Fort Kochi Beach Road, said Thomas Sheri of the Kerala Latin Catholic Association.

V.T. Sebastian, a resident of Chellanam and leader of a people’s group demanding a comprehensive plan for coastal protection between Chellanam and Fort Kochi, said the flooding had resulted in damage to at least two houses near Cheriyakadavu.

As part of the Chellanam-Fort Kochi coastal protection measures, 17 km of the coastal protection wall has to be completed. However, only 7.3 km of the segment has been completed so far. There had been consistent demand for completion of the wall since 2021, said Mr. Sheri.

The demand is to urgently build a sea wall from Kattiparambu where sea erosion is severe for about four km to the north. At the same time, he claimed that the government had not given an assurance to people about when the tetrapod wall work would be completed.

Mr. Sebastian said flooding was most severe between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The segment of the coast and residents between Kannamaly and Saudi near Fort Kochi in the north were severely hit. He added that areas like Saudi and Manasseri had been affected and said that at least seven houses had been damaged.

