Frequent blazes stretch firemen in Ernakulam

Frequent fire breakouts at the solid waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram plant are threatening to stretch the Fire and Safety Department in the district like no other challenge in the recent past.

With 600-odd men spread over 18 fire stations and a minimum of two fire tenders in every station, the department might have had looked reasonably ready for firefighting in the district, that is until the plastic waste heaps at Brahmapuram started going up in flames at frequent intervals, with the latest being the fifth in less than two months.

At the height of fire on Friday, the department deployed not less than 20 fire tenders and 150 to 200 people in three turns at Brahmapuram. “Had another major fire erupted somewhere during the same time, the force would have been stretched. Fortunately, it didn’t happen on Friday, but that is no guarantee that it will not happen ever, especially with summer known for frequent fire breakouts looming large,” A.S. Jogy, District Fire Officer, told The Hindu.

The department has just two solutions to the Brahmapuram imbroglio — ensure that there are no frequent fires in the future and install a permanent hydrant system at the plant so that fire can be controlled before it turns uncontrollable.

Not to mention the health hazards faced by firefighters frequently exposed to fire caused by plastic waste. Hardly have many of them recovered from health issues from the previous fire fighting bout at Brahmapuram came the next. “I am constantly teary-eyed with itching in the eyes and has trouble breathing as well,” said a senior officer fighting fire at Brahmapuram.

Unlike other districts, Ernakulam being an industrial and commercial hub is much more vulnerable to fire breakouts. “Pillar fire hydrants ensuring pressurised water supply for firefighting have all but disappeared from our public roads with the elevation of roads, while the agencies concerned seem uninterested in restoring them,” said Mr. Jogy.

In their absence, firefighters have to depend on the much inferior water relay system whereby water collected in a tender near a water source has to be relayed to the tender actually fighting the fire as was the case during the fire breakout in a godown at South last week. “Buildings properly maintaining their water storage tanks meant for aiding firefighting will also make our job easier,” he added.