Frequency of metro services reduced

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to temporarily reduce the number of train services, in an attempt to discourage non-essential travel during the COVID-19 crisis.
From Monday (March 23) to Saturday (March 28), trains will run every 20 minutes during morning and evening. The timings are 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The headway will be one hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last train will leave Thykoodam and Aluva metro stations at 10 p.m. as usual.
“We urge commuters to use the Kochi metro only if it is essential. The decision to reduce train services has been taken in line with the efforts of the State and Central governments to fight the viral infection,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director, KMRL.
He also asked commuters to maintain safe distance while travelling and to avoid standing in trains while travelling.
