French woman accuses tattooist of abuse

Palarivattom police register fresh case

Palarivattom police register fresh case

KOCHI

A week after he was arrested in six different cases for alleged sexual abuse of his women clients, the city-based tattooist found himself in fresh trouble after a French lady raised similar allegations against him. The Palarivattom police registered a case against Sujeesh P.S. on a petition filed by the lady over e-mail. This took the number of cases against him in Palarivattom station to five. Another two cases were registered by the Cheranalloor police. “We contacted the petitioner on Saturday based on which the case was registered. The incident pertains to 2019 when she had spent a few months here. She had gone for a tattoo as a memory of the trip at his old studio near Palarivattom when he abused her,” said C. H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City). The Cheranalloor police already has his custody while the Palarivattom police will follow suit shortly. He was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody last week. He was arrested last Saturday while on the run after having closed his tattoo studio near Edappally since accusations of sexual abuse against him had gone viral. He had since been charged with non-bailable offences, including for rape. The first expose was made against him by a 18-year-old, who accused him of violating her when she had gone to his studio for a tattoo on her lower back. Though she declined to lodge a complaint despite being asked by police, six others had come forward shortly thereafter.