French warships call at Kochi

Two French Naval ships that arrived in Kochi being ceremonially received on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

French Naval Ships Tonnerre, an amphibious assault ship, and Surcouf, a frigate, are on a two-day goodwill visit to Kochi.

Senior officers of the Southern Naval Command received the ships at the Cochin Port Trust on Tuesday.

As part of the visit, a French delegation comprising Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, Rear Admiral Jacques Fayard, French Joint Forces Commander in the Indian Ocean (ALINDIEN); and Lise Talbot Barre, Consul General of France in Puducherry, also reached Kochi.

The French team called on Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commaning-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command.

The ships are set to depart from the city on April 1 for the Indo-French naval exercise Varuna-2021.

A Navy press release said there had been enhanced cooperation between India and France, especially in the domain of maritime security.

Interactions between India and France had evolved into a strong partnership based on mutual aspirations, it said.

