French Embassy officials visit Cusat to discuss higher education possibilities

Special Correspondent May 21, 2022 19:07 IST

During the meet, deliberations were held on projects for scholarships, faculty-student exchange, and collaboration with industry

A team of officials representing the French Embassy in India visited Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Saturday to discuss the possibility of higher education in the European country. During the meet, which was part of a mission by Campus France and the French Embassy in India, the officials held discussions with K.N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor of Cusat, on various projects for students, scholarships, faculty-student exchange, and academic collaboration with industry and commerce. They also deliberated on the plans to strengthen Indo-French cooperation. P.G. Sankaran, Pro-Vice Chancellor, and N. Balakrishna, Director of International Relations attended the meet. The French Embassy representatives included François-Xavier Mortreuil, Attaché for Scientific and Academic Cooperation; Dr. Ambika Anilkumar, Deputy Science and Academic Attaché, and Sabari Kishor, Manager, Campus France, according to a release issued by the varsity.



