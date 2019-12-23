French couple tie the knot in Kerala style

Fabien Correch and Samiya from France on Sunday got married in what they considered to be an idyllic setting to their romance.
The groom is an Ayurveda practitioner in Paris while the bride works with an insurance company. They reached Kochi to get married at a private Ayurveda hospital setting in Aluva. It was the Indian philosophy that brought them together and they decided to get married in traditional Kerala style. While Samiya spent an entire day applying mehendi on her hands prior to the wedding and wore a sari, Fabian wore a mundu for the rituals. The wedding ceremony concluded with the traditional sadya for the guests.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.