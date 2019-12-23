French couple tie the knot in Kerala style

Fabien Correch and Samiya from France on Sunday got married in what they considered to be an idyllic setting to their romance.

The groom is an Ayurveda practitioner in Paris while the bride works with an insurance company. They reached Kochi to get married at a private Ayurveda hospital setting in Aluva. It was the Indian philosophy that brought them together and they decided to get married in traditional Kerala style. While Samiya spent an entire day applying mehendi on her hands prior to the wedding and wore a sari, Fabian wore a mundu for the rituals. The wedding ceremony concluded with the traditional sadya for the guests.