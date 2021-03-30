French aid for sustainable development initiatives in Kochi

Kochi

30 March 2021 00:53 IST

The Alliance Francaise to collaborate with Arts Space Kochi

More technical and financial help will be provided for sustainable development and cultural projects that the Kochi Corporation is implementing, according to Lisie Talbot Barre, the Consul Generale of France, who met Mayor M. Anilkumar on Monday.

Sustainable urban transport projects will be a focus area, she said. The Consul Generale has promised help in implementing an environment-friendly mobility project for the city, in collaboration with the corporation, besides offering technical assistance to deal with plastic waste.

The Mayor and the Consul Generale also discussed possibilities of collaboration in the cultural sphere, where a specific plan will be chalked out. The Alliance Francaise in Thiruvananthapuram will collaborate with Arts Space Kochi, the project launched by the corporation to promote art in public spaces in the city. Cultural projects and events that the Alliance Francaise organises will be extended to Kochi. Art and film-related events are being considered.

A plan is also in the offing to promote exchange programmes between students in schools and colleges in Kochi and in France, through a partnership between educational institutions here and in France.

The corporation is currently implementing the north-south railway corridor project in the city with help from the French Development Agency (AFD). The corridor, between the North and South railway stations, is expected to be a pedestrian-friendly one that will facilitate the movement of non-motorised transport. The preparation of a report to work out the specifics of the implementation of the project is under way.

The significance of integrating the various modes of transport in Kochi and rationalising bus routes was discussed at the meeting. A study on rationalising bus routes is also under way with support from AFD. Mr. Anilkumar suggested that bus stops be re-designed in collaboration with French agencies.

Before the Urban Mobility India conference takes off in Kochi in October, some of these projects are likely to make head way, the Mayor said.

AFD Country Director Bruno Bosle and director of the Alliance Francaise in Thiruvananthapuram Eva Martin were present at the meeting, besides Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, Corporation Secretary A.S. Naisam, and Rajan Chedambath, Director, Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED).