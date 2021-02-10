Freedom Food set to expand business in district

New takeaway counter, mobile sales units on the cards

The district jail authorities are set to scale up the market of products being sold under the Freedom Food Factory brand by opening a new takeaway counter on the District Court premises and deploying an additional mobile sales unit to meet the increased demand.

At present, there are three counters for the food brand at Kaloor, Kacherippady and in front of the district jail at Kakkanad. Besides, two mobile units are deployed that make rounds of Thripunithura and Kochi Refinery areas and boat jetty and High Court junction respectively.

“We are also planning to add variety beyond the items on offer now. We have submitted a proposal for buying a ₹2 lakh-worth idli unit that could churn out around 120 idlis in 30 minutes. Once that is inducted, we will be able to add variety other than chapathi to the breakfast menu,” said P. Vijayan, Jail Superintendent.

The timing of the takeaway counters and deployment of mobile units have been advanced to find more consumers for breakfast. The counters now open as early as 8 a.m. and operate till around 6 p.m. whereas the counter attached to the jail functions till 8.30 p.m.

The jail authorities are also looking for sponsorship to deploy another mobile unit so as to serve the areas adjoining Government Medical College, Kalamasserry. The existing mobile units were sponsored by Cochin Shipyard Limited and BPCL.

The Freedom Food Factory fetches a daily revenue of around ₹85,000 and it dropped only marginally even during the lockdown as the jail counter functioned all along.

“We now also have a tie-up with Milma whereby a room attached to our jail counter is being used for the sale of all their products other than milk and curd at a discounted price of 10%,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Charity project

The jail also associates with a charity project Hunger Hunt on the first of every month whereby biriyanis are being delivered for orphanages and old age homes.

The existing food production capacity is utilised to the hilt while the jail authorities remain open to further scaling up the capacity in tune with the demand. Around 30 inmates are associated with the production of food, including chapathis, chicken, vegetable, and egg dishes, and chicken and vegetable biriyanis.

“Many inmates with an affinity for cooking are volunteering to be part of the project and hopefully they will make a living out of that once they are released. Our food brand also had an effect in bringing down prices of food in the open market. For instance, biriyanis started becoming available for as less as ₹65 after we started marketing it for that price,” said Mr. Vijayan.