Free vaccination for dogs launched in Kochi

Drive follows reports of rising dog bites and rabies deaths in State

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 15, 2022 23:44 IST

Three agencies — an animal welfare organisation, an NGO, and a city-based pet hospital — have come together to launch a free anti-rabies vaccination for dogs in Kochi.

The drive was taken up in the wake of reports of increasing dog bites and rabies deaths from different parts of the State.

The campaign by Daya, an animal welfare organisation, Rotary Club of Cochin Knights, Kochi Corporation, and Dr. Zoo Pet Hospital, Ponnurunni, saw around 50 pet dogs at Kudumbi Colony near Elamkulam and 11 street dogs that were caught from different parts of the Gandhi Nagar division of the Kochi Corporation vaccinated.

The street dogs were caught using nets at night hours and vaccinated. Identification marks using paint were made on the forehead of dogs for distinguishing them from the others, said K.J. Kishore Kumar, veterinarian of the hospital, who led the programme.

The vaccination drive was carried out during night hours for street dogs to avoid accidents that the animals could cause while netting them. The three-day campaign will end on Friday, he said.

