Free ride for teachers on metro today
Updated: 07 September 2021 22:29 IST
Kochi Metro will offer free ride to all school teachers as a mark of respect for them on International Literacy Day on September 8. They may use their school identity cards to avail of the offer.
Service disrupted
A technical glitch briefly disrupted the Kochi Metro Rail service on Tuesday. The service was confined to Muttam from Pettah for about half-an-hour after about 1 p.m. on Tuesday after one of the trains developed technical problems. The service was cut short to attend to the train which had developed the problem between Ambattukavu and Companippady.
