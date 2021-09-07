Free ride for teachers on metro today

Kochi Metro will offer free ride to all school teachers as a mark of respect for them on International Literacy Day on September 8. They may use their school identity cards to avail of the offer.

Service disrupted

A technical glitch briefly disrupted the Kochi Metro Rail service on Tuesday. The service was confined to Muttam from Pettah for about half-an-hour after about 1 p.m. on Tuesday after one of the trains developed technical problems. The service was cut short to attend to the train which had developed the problem between Ambattukavu and Companippady.