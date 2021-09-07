Kochi

Free ride for teachers on metro today

Kochi Metro will offer free ride to all school teachers as a mark of respect for them on International Literacy Day on September 8. They may use their school identity cards to avail of the offer.

Service disrupted

A technical glitch briefly disrupted the Kochi Metro Rail service on Tuesday. The service was confined to Muttam from Pettah for about half-an-hour after about 1 p.m. on Tuesday after one of the trains developed technical problems. The service was cut short to attend to the train which had developed the problem between Ambattukavu and Companippady.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 10:30:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/free-ride-for-teachers-on-metro-today/article36347668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY