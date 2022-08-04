Free overnight shelter for women visiting Kochi

Ente Koodu to open near Institute of Management in Government at Kakkanad later this month

Women getting stranded in the city, not being able to wrap up their visits as planned, may heave a sigh of relief.

The Women and Child Development department is set to open a free overnight shelter, Ente Koodu, for women and children accompanying them, near the Institute of Management in Government at Kakkanad later this month. The facility will operate out of the first floor of the four-storey building that the department owns.

To begin with, the shelter will have a capacity to accommodate 20 persons at a time. If needed, there is room for further expansion in the future. Children accompanying women will also be allowed, except boys above the age of 12. There is no age bar for girls.

“A similar facility has been successfully functioning in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram for some years now. Lack of availability of space delayed it in Kochi. The idea is to have such shelters for women across all districts,” said Premna Manoj Shankar, District Women and Child Development Officer, Ernakulam.

Since the facility is near Infopark, women turning up for job interviews or other assignments may also find the shelter useful.

The stay is strictly restricted for a single night with a maximum possible extension for two more nights after the shelter authorities are convinced that the reason is genuine. Apart from free accommodation, free dinner will be provided as well.

Potential beneficiaries can just walk in without any prior reservation. They can check in at any time after 6 p.m. and will have to vacate by 7 next morning. No stay will be allowed during the day time.