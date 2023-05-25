HamberMenu
Free minimally invasive cardiac surgery facility at general hospital

‘The medical procedure would cost around ₹15 lakh in private hospitals’

May 25, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The General Hospital, Ernakulam, has set up a free minimally invasive cardiac (MIC) surgery facility, according to Veena George, Health Minister.

This is for the first time that the facility, which is mostly available at important medical colleges, is made available at a district hospital. The MIC surgery facility is rarely available in government hospitals. A team of experts, special instrument sets, and trained personnel have been made available at the hospital. Patients who undergo such procedures can return to normal life in two to three weeks. The surgery would cost around ₹15 lakh in private hospitals, said a communication.

The medical team led by hospital superintendent Shahirsha, cardiac surgeons George Valooran and Ahamad Ali and cardiac anaesthetist Divya were offering their services at the hospital, it added.

