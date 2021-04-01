KochiKOCHI 01 April 2021 22:10 IST
Free food scheme inaugurated in city
The CEO of Kerala Maritime Board, T.P. Salim Kumar, inaugurated FACE Samrudhi Scheme aimed at providing free food to people who cannot afford a meal in the city.
Under this, free food will be given to deserving people from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is the expansion of a decade-long initiative under which free meals were given to people at noon.
The president of FACE, T.R. Devan presided over the function.
