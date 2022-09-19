Free breakfast programme launched in 39 govt., aided schools at Kalamassery

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 19, 2022 19:59 IST

A free breakfast programme was launched in 39 government and aided lower primary and upper primary schools in Kalamassery constituency on Monday.

The project was initiated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve as part of the ‘Vidhyarthikalkoppam Kalamassery’ programme to provide healthy breakfast in his constituency.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has extended financial support to the project. Mr. Rajeeve said around 8,000 children would benefit from the programme. “Food is being provided at ₹10 per student. Many children avoid breakfast before coming to school owing to busy schedules. We need to ensure healthy breakfast for them,” he added.

The Minister said a campaign against drug abuse among youth would be launched at Kalamassery. School students will be part of awareness programmes. The idea is to encourage youth to take up sports activities, including football and volleyball, to stay away from drug abuse. A memory clinic will be launched at Eloor on September 21 to help with the early diagnosis of dementia, according to an official communication.

