Free angioplasty for 100 needy patients

02 November 2021 22:20 IST

Around 100 needy patients will undergo free angioplasty as part of the “Hridayathil Hibi Eden” project to be inaugurated by Veena George, Health Minister, on November 6.

Mr. Eden, MP representing Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, said in a release that the project was being implemented in association with the Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital, Kadavanthra, Karunya Hrudayalaya, and Sowkhyam Charitable Trust. Free registration can be done on the phone number +914843503177.

The beneficiaries will be selected by a medical board led by M. I. Junaid Rahman, former District Medical Officer. The procedure will be carried out at the Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital.

