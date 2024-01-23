Fraternity Movement demands ouster of Maharaja’s College teacher

January 23, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Fraternity Movement has demanded the ouster of Nisamudheen K.M., assistant professor with the Arabic department and staff advisor, Maharaja’s College, levelling a series of allegations against him.

At a press conference held in Kochi on Tuesday, the office-bearers of the organisation alleged inaction on the part of the college authorities on a petition signed by 10 girls of the department. Recently, the students’ parents had lodged a petition and insisted that they would not send their children to his class. The organisation demanded police investigation against Mr. Nisamudheen based on complaints by the students and their parents.

The office-bearers alleged that he was appointed in violation of the provisions of the quota for the differently abled. They also sought to know how Mr. Nisamudheen managed a full-time PhD during the 2012-17 period.

The Fraternity Movement demanded that the alleged conspiracy between the staff advisor and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) be exposed. He was accused of siding with the SFI in violation of his responsibility to treat students equally irrespective of their political affiliations.

The college should undertake a probe at the earliest and make public the findings, failing which the organisation threatened to take legal recourse.

The incident in which Mr. Nisamudheen was reportedly assaulted by a member of the Fraternity Movement sparked off a chain of events leading to the alleged stabbing of SFI unit secretary Abdul Nasar P.A., following which the campus was shut down last week.

