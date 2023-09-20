HamberMenu
Fr. Antony Nariculam’s appeal rejected

September 20, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dicastery for the Eastern Churches has rejected an appeal by Fr. Antony Nariculam against his transfer from St. Mary’s basilica as parish priest. The appeal was made by Fr. Nariculam against an order from apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese Andrews Thazhath transferring him from the position of the parish priest.

The ruling by Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Easter Churches on September 6 also said that Fr. Nariculam can make an appeal before the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signature, the supreme ruling body of the Catholic Church in Rome.

The group Sayukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithy, which supports the official church hierarchy in matters related to the mode of Mass celebration and synodal decisions, said that the appeal by Fr. Nariculam had been thrown out by the Dicastery because Fr. Nariculam could not furnish enough evidence to back his claim to continue as parish priest of the basilica.

However, Almaya Munnettam and the Combine of Basilica group, opposed the synodal decision on mass celebration and against the transfer of Fr. Nariculam, claimed in a statement here on Wednesday that there is indication in the order from the Vatican that Fr. Nariculam can continue as the parish priest of the basilica. The statement claimed that the Dicastery of the Eastern Churches had said Fr. Antony Puthavelil, whose appointment as parish priest was challenged by Fr. Nariculam, had been appointed as the administrator of the basilica.

