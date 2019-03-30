Fourth edition of Biennale draws to a close

The fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale ended on Friday, with the Biennale flag being lowered at the festival’s main venue, the Aspinwall House, at Fort Kochi, on Friday by Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) president Bose Krishnamachari and curator Anita Dube.

Biennale 2018 featured works by 94 artists across 10 venues.

A formal valedictory ceremony of the festival was held on Thursday evening at Durbar Hall Ground. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan hailed the Biennale as one that refreshed common people’s sensibilities of visual art and updated them with trends in visual aesthetics around the globe.

Three students of the Students’ Biennale were selected as recipients for the Tata Trust’s Students’ Biennale International Award, while 11 students from the University of Kashmir won the Tata Trust’s Students’ Biennale National Award.

The award jury comprised KBF president Bose Krishnamachari, Tata Trusts Head (Arts & Culture) Deepika Sorabjee and artist-filmmaker K.M. Madhusudhanan.

The three artists selected for the Tata Trusts Students’ Biennale International Awards are Umesh Singh, Maksud Ali Mondal and Akanksha Agarwal.

Meanwhile, the Fort Kochi police have registered an assault case against two artists who participated in the Biennale, following an incident that took place on Thursday night.

The artists allegedly assaulted an official at Aspinwall House.