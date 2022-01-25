Four youths held on drug peddling charge

KOCHI

Arrest following raid at Panampilly Nagar lodge

Raids conducted at multiple locations in Kochi on Tuesday to nab drug peddlers resulted in the seizure of MDMA and ganja from four youths at Panampilly Nagar.

The first arrest was made after a lodge at Panampilly Nagar was raided. Jacob Sachin, 23, of Palluruthy who was employed at a Bengaluru-based IT firm and Mithun Murali, 22, of Ravipuram were nabbed. The police seized 11.89 gm of MDMA and 6.8 gm of ganja from them.

Based on their statement, Alwin, 23, of Thoppumpady and San Delicious John, 24, of Mundamveli were arrested from a car parked near the Regional Passport Office. They were in possession of 3.9 gm of MDMA.

A special team has been constituted to nab well-educated drug peddlers, the police have informed.