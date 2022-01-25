Kochi

Four youths held on drug peddling charge

Raids conducted at multiple locations in Kochi on Tuesday to nab drug peddlers resulted in the seizure of MDMA and ganja from four youths at Panampilly Nagar.

The first arrest was made after a lodge at Panampilly Nagar was raided. Jacob Sachin, 23, of Palluruthy who was employed at a Bengaluru-based IT firm and Mithun Murali, 22, of Ravipuram were nabbed. The police seized 11.89 gm of MDMA and 6.8 gm of ganja from them.

Based on their statement, Alwin, 23, of Thoppumpady and San Delicious John, 24, of Mundamveli were arrested from a car parked near the Regional Passport Office. They were in possession of 3.9 gm of MDMA.

A special team has been constituted to nab well-educated drug peddlers, the police have informed.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2022 10:41:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/four-youths-held-on-drug-peddling-charge/article38325280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY