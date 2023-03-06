ADVERTISEMENT

Four youths held for assaulting two youngsters

March 06, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four youths were arrested by the city police on Monday on charge of brutally assaulting two youngsters at Thripunithura.

The arrested were identified as Kiran Kunjumon, 20, Abhishek Shaji, 23, Jayasurya Raju, 22, and Ananthu Babu, 25.

Reportedly, the victims, residents of Udayamperoor were having tea at a shop in Irumbanam when one of the accused spilled tea on one of the victims on Saturday night. The victims left the shop after an argument only for the accused to follow them on motorcycles and allegedly attack them at Puthiyakavu junction. They were beaten up with wooden planks and were admitted to a hospital with grievous injuries. The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Aluva police on charge of theft of a two-wheeler worth over ₹1.25 lakh.

The arrested was identified as Vipin Lal, 39, of North Paravur. He was accused of stealing the vehicle of a man who runs a shop in Aluva market. It was parked under the overbridge near Aluva market. The police said that the accused was a habitual offender with 13 cases for theft against him. .

Attack

A man was arrested on charge of attacking an elderly woman. The arrested was identified as Nazeer aka Puli Nazeer, 47, of Nettoor.  The victim he attacked was his relative. He allegedly forced his way into her house to assault and verbally abuse her.

Cheating

A man was arrested by the Central police on charge of cheating.

The arrested was identified as Haider Ali, 32, of Malappuram. He was accused of forging fake receipts of a Thrissur-based charitable society and collecting money from the public. He was arrested based on a complaint filed by the secretary of the society.

