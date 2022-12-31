HamberMenu
Four youths arrested on charge of mobile phone theft in Kochi

The accused also allegedly stole three pairs of shoes worth ₹9,000

December 31, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery police have arrested four youngsters on the charge of stealing mobile phones worth ₹3.39 lakh.

The arrested are Jithu Shaji, 26, of Mulanthuruthy, Sharafudheen Riyad, 21, of Thrikkakara, Arun Babu, 28, of Eloor, and Nijas Sadath, 25, of Kalamassery. The alleged incident took place on December 27.

According to the police, the phones belonged to students and were stolen from their rented house near Edapally Toll Junction. The accused also allegedly stole three pairs of shoes worth ₹9,000. The theft was allegedly executed by Sharafudheen and Jithu, and they sold the stolen items to the other two accused.

Sharafudheen and Jithu were picked up from a lodge at Pathadipalam and the other two from Vaikom, the police said. Jithu is a history-sheeter with cases for murder, attempt to murder, and theft against him. The accused were presented in court and remanded in judicial custody.

