Four-year undergraduate programmes rolled out on campuses in Ernakulam

The four-year undergraduate programmes were launched in various colleges in Ernakulam as part of the State-wide roll out of the new reform on (July 1) Monday.

The campuses hosted the live streaming of the inaugural session featuring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Thiruvananthapuram. Critic M.K. Sanoo inaugurated the launch of the four-year undergraduate programmes at the autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. He said that the present times warranted the need to inculcate human values in the educational system.

Mayor M. Anilkumar was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Shajeela Beevi, Principal, presided. Dr. M.S. Murali, faculty member and secretary of the Parent Teacher Association, said that the availability of nearly 20 minor courses remained a major highlight of the four-year undergraduate programmes offered by the college.

The discipline-specific pathways under the programme provide the learner with an opportunity to pursue in-depth study of a particular subject or discipline and to develop competency in that subject. It included major courses, minor courses, and optional courses.

The minor component comprises of a group of courses in a particular subject or theme that complement the main area of study. The discipline-specific core or discipline specific elective courses offered by the respective subjects can fall under this category. The minor can be related or unrelated to the main focus of study (major), according to the guidelines.

