ADVERTISEMENT

Four-year-old child drowns in wastewater pit at Perumbavoor plywood unit

February 10, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A four-year-old child drowned in a wastewater pit at a plywood manufacturing unit at Allapra in Kuttipadam near Perumbavoor on Friday morning.

The child, Asmina, had gone to the factory along with her mother Hanufa Bibi of Cooch Behar, West Bengal, who works there.

The girl went missing around 8.30 a.m., triggering a search across the factory premises. The daughter of another migrant worker pointed to the pit. The children were reportedly together when Asmina went missing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She was dead by the time she was fished out of the pit, which was over four feet deep. “We insist that our workers should never bring their children to the factory. But they often ignore it saying that they cannot leave behind children in their rooms,” said sources in the unit.

The Perumbavoor police, quoting the factory management, said the cover of the pit had been removed on Thursday to drain out water. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

“Since a child was not supposed to be at the spot, the responsibility for that has to be fixed, which is not easy. We will consult the Factories and Boilers department to verify whether there are any standard operating procedures in cases like these. Besides, there is also the larger question of negligence that led to the child’s presence in such a hazardous environment though the primary responsibility of the safety of a child rests with the parent,” said police sources.

George Mathew, chairperson of Progressive Workers’ Organisation, said the blame rests squarely with the State for neglecting the safety of children of migrant workers. “Mobile crèches timed to the working hours of migrants to look after their children should have been set up by the State long ago,” he said.

A child rights activist said the responsibility rests with the Women and Child Development department and the employers. Labour department officials inspected the unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US