Four-year-old child drowns in wastewater pit at Perumbavoor plywood unit

February 10, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

A four-year-old child drowned in a wastewater pit at a plywood manufacturing unit at Allapra in Kuttipadam near Perumbavoor on Friday morning.

The child, Asmina, had gone to the factory along with her mother Hanufa Bibi of Cooch Behar, West Bengal, who works there.

The girl went missing around 8.30 a.m., triggering a search across the factory premises. The daughter of another migrant worker pointed to the pit. The children were reportedly together when Asmina went missing.

She was dead by the time she was fished out of the pit, which was over four feet deep. “We insist that our workers should never bring their children to the factory. But they often ignore it saying that they cannot leave behind children in their rooms,” said sources in the unit.

The Perumbavoor police, quoting the factory management, said the cover of the pit had been removed on Thursday to drain out water. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

“Since a child was not supposed to be at the spot, the responsibility for that has to be fixed, which is not easy. We will consult the Factories and Boilers department to verify whether there are any standard operating procedures in cases like these. Besides, there is also the larger question of negligence that led to the child’s presence in such a hazardous environment though the primary responsibility of the safety of a child rests with the parent,” said police sources.

George Mathew, chairperson of Progressive Workers’ Organisation, said the blame rests squarely with the State for neglecting the safety of children of migrant workers. “Mobile crèches timed to the working hours of migrants to look after their children should have been set up by the State long ago,” he said.

A child rights activist said the responsibility rests with the Women and Child Development department and the employers. Labour department officials inspected the unit.