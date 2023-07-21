Four-year degree courses to foster Kerala model knowledge society, says Minister R. Bindu

July 21, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The four-year degree programmes to be introduced in the higher education sector will boost efforts to convert the State into a ‘Kerala model knowledge society’, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has said.

The curriculum will be revised through innovative approaches. The exam system would also be revised along with the change in the curriculum, she said in her inaugural address at a workshop on four-year courses held at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, on Friday.

The Minister said various interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary courses would be offered by the universities. Each university has to come up with four-year programmes in tune with its infrastructure and other capabilities. The government would offer a framework that would help varsities formulate such academic programmes, she said.

She said the curriculum revision would encourage research and entrepreneurship among the student community. The four-year programmes needed to equip them to face emerging challenges, she added.

Various stakeholders representing the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and the Cochin University of Science and Technology attended the workshop.