Four women, minor girl held on theft charge

The Central police have arrested four women and a minor girl who allegedly broke into a closed five star hotel near South railway station and stole appliances, including television, and utensils.
The arrested were identified as Jyothi Raghavan, 25, Mithra Jaswin, 21, Ammu Vinod, 20, and Selphy Suresh, 20. All are residents of Coimbatore.
The accused broke into the hotel that was closed down after being sealed by the Kanayannur tahsildar. They were intercepted by police while spiriting away the loot. On interrogation, they reportedly confessed to have stolen the materials.
Following this, women police personnel arrived at the scene and arrested them. They had allegedly conducted more thefts in the past and police recovered the articles they had sold at various shops. They were produced in court and remanded.
The arrest was made by a police team led by Inspector S. Vijayasankar and sub inspectors Vipin Kumar, Thomas Pallan, and Arul.
