Four tonnes of stale, stinking fish seized at Maradu

February 06, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Around four tonnes of stale and stinking fish stored in two containers was seized by the health wing of the Maradu municipality from near the Kundannur bypass on Monday.

The matter came to light after local residents, who experienced unbearable stench, alerted the municipal authorities. The two container trucks with Andhra Pradesh registration were found parked near the service road of the bypass. The contaminated fish was found stored in 64 crates in one vehicle, while the other had around 100 boxes.

Tests conducted using rapid detection kits by the Food Safety department found the presence of ammonia in the fish. The entire stock was destroyed as it was found unfit for consumption. The drivers of both the trucks were not present when health officials inspected the vehicles. The Maradu police have seized the containers.

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said the fish brought in from outside might have been transported in smaller vehicles to various places as local residents claimed that the containers had been parked in the area for the last two days. “We have urged the police and the relevant authorities to conduct a probe to nab those behind the illegal act,” he said.

Though officials of the health wing tried to contact the owner of the vehicles, he was not reachable.