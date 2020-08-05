Four test positive in mass antibody examination for cops

KOCHI

05 August 2020 01:32 IST

Initiative aimed at boosting confidence of police personnel

Four personnel attached to the City police have been quarantined after they were found positive in the antibody test held exclusively for uniformed men and women.

They have been sent into institutional quarantine after their swab samples were sent for RT-PCR tests, the results of which are expected in the next couple of days. This was done since the antibody test result per se is no confirmation that the person tested has been infected.

Massive antibody testing for cops organised by the Kerala Police Housing Cooperative Society and State Welfare Bureau got under way in the city on Monday. The four who tested positive were among the 306 officers tested at the former Range DIG Office near Marine Drive in the city.

Another 185 personnel were tested on Tuesday, though none among them returned positive results. “The tests will continue for the next six months and were launched in keeping with a circular issued by the State Police Chief. The test being conducted by a Central government-accredited agency will move to other sub-divisions as well in the coming days,” said P.D. Baiju, president, Kerala Police Association, Kochi City.

The tests got under way within the Ernakulam rural limits as well on Tuesday. While the expenses of testing will be borne by the Kerala Police Housing Cooperative Society and State Welfare Bureau, those of quarantining personnel will be met by the State government, while police associations will also chip in, if need be.

A district-level committee has been formed for the campaign with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) as chairman and a member of the Kerala Police Housing Cooperative Society as convenor with members drawn from police associations.

The testing is aimed at boosting the confidence of police personnel, so that they can be fruitfully engaged in the frontline in the fight against the pandemic without the accompanying anxieties of getting infected.