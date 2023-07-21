Four students of Sree Sankara College booked on ragging charge

July 21, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalady police have booked four students of Sree Sankara College, Kalady, on charge of ragging.

The accused are Sareesh Sahadevan, Dijohn P. Jibin, Vishnu S.S, and Anandhu Krishna. All are final-year graduate students and members of an unofficial group of final-year students named ‘Toxic’ on the campus. They were booked on a complaint lodged with the anti-ragging cell of the college by a student doing her first-year degree course.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by the police on Thursday, the accused ragged the first-year student, amounting to psychological harassment and humiliation, for three consecutive days from July 12.

“We registered the case based on a report submitted by the anti-ragging cell of the college that found the four students guilty of the complaint levelled against them by the victim. They were also part of the group called ‘Toxic’,” said Kalady police sources.

The accused were booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (abets or propagates ragging within, or without, any educational institution) of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act. If convicted, the charge under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act will entail imprisonment of upto two years and a fine of upto ₹10,000.

Asked about the group ‘Toxic’, the college authorities said it was an unofficial group of students on the campus. “Students give their classes or groups these names for which the authorities cannot take any action. In this specific complaint of ragging, the anti-ragging cell has given a detailed report to the police. No physical abuse was involved. There could be, though not necessarily, more accused since the complainant, who is only in her first year in the college, does not know everyone on the campus,” said a senior college official.

College union chairperson Shereena Joy said ‘Toxic’ was an innocuous group of students and not trouble-makers as the name suggested.