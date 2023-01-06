ADVERTISEMENT

Four students injured as plaster of concrete ceiling comes off

January 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Police contact school authorities, ask them to lock the room concerned

The Hindu Bureau

Four girl students of a prominent CBSE school near Vyttila sustained minor injuries when a portion of plaster of the concrete roof came off while the class was under way on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred in a Standard 7 classroom. The students were taken to a nearby hospital where their condition was said to be stable. All except one girl, who has been kept under observation, were discharged.

“We were intimated by the hospital authorities. Following this, we contacted the school authorities and asked them to lock the room concerned. They claimed that they conduct annual inspection of their classrooms and facilities and had no clue how the incident happened,” said an official with the Maradu police.

The police have not received any complaint from the parents of any of the students and hence haven’t registered any case yet. However, heated discussions were on in social media groups of the parents.

The school authorities could not be contacted despite attempts to reach out through calls and texts.

CONNECT WITH US