Four squads to monitor street vending in city

KOCHI

Four squads for monitoring the implementation of the Street Vendors Act were formed in the city.

Nodal officers for coordinating the activities of the squads were also appointed, according to a communication issued by the Kochi Corporation.

While Police Assistant Commissioner Francis Shelbi will be the nodal officer from the city police, V. K. Bindu, Deputy Secretary of the Kochi Corporation, will be the nominee of the local body. Aiswarya, Public Engagement Nodal officer of the Cochin Smart Mission Limited, will be the representative of the agency.

Earlier, a monitoring committee was formed in the city as directed by the Kerala High Court.