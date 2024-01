January 23, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Four students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit have won the Chief Minister’s student talent award of ₹1 lakh each.

They include Amritha Raj P (B. A Sanskrit Sahithya), Anupama N. V (B. A Bharatanatyam), Gopika Krishna C.S (B.A Music), and Newphy John (B. A Sanskrit Special Nyaya).

The awards will be distributed by the Chief Minister at a function to be held at Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on January 25, according to a communication.

