Kochi

Four-pronged strategy to stop COVID-19 spread in Kochi

Eye in the sky: A demo of the drone surveillance of people in home quarantine under way in Kochi with District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare looking on.

COVID Safety app to help police keep tabs on quarantined persons

The Kochi City police have come up with a four-pronged strategy to prevent a potential community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic following the arrival of Keralites stranded in other States and abroad.

The focus is now on containment through strict compliance with the home quarantine protocol. At present, there are around 1,400 persons in home quarantine in the city. “The strategy is basically a refined and more streamlined version of what proved very effective in containing the pandemic in Kasaragod, which was a major hotspot,” said District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare, who was also the special officer for COVID-19 containment in Kasaragod.

Households with quarantined persons will be visited twice a day by a bike patrol team of two cops who, besides making sure that the persons concerned remain at home, will also ensure their well being.

Drones will be deployed over containment zones to monitor whether quarantined persons are attempting to sneak out. Guards will also be posted in such areas, in addition to the constant monitoring of CCTV feed.

“Quarantined people will have to install a COVID Safety app, which will alert the police if they move out beyond 50 metres of their houses. The app also comes loaded with features like an emergency button that helps people alert the police during emergencies and seek medical consultations without venturing out,” Mr. Sakhare said. A demo of the app was conducted here on Friday.

The officer warned that those found violating the home quarantine protocol would be shifted to institutional quarantine facilities, and their family members who did not report them would also face penal action.

