Four platforms of Ernakulam Junction railway station to have raised tracks

The work to raise by half-a-foot the tracks of Platforms 2, 3, 4 and 5 at Ernakulam Junction railway station, in order to overcome waterlogging that often delayed train services during the monsoon, will be completed in a week’s time.

The exercise to raise the tracks began early this month. It followed disruption of train services when the tracks got inundated, especially near the exit of the station that led towards Ernakulam Town railway station, near the diesel loco shed, where the problem was acute, said Railway sources.

The Railway has also begun work to extend the roofed portion, on both ends of Platform 1, since it could accommodate trains having 24 coaches. The portion near the booking counter on the eastern entry, where Platform 6 is located, too has been provided with a roof. It can accommodate trains having up to 16 coaches.

Still, many parts of the platform and those of Platforms 2, 3, 4 and 5 do not have full roof covering, inconveniencing passengers, especially during rainy weather. Small parts of the landing of foot-overbridges too have been left without a roof.

A proposal was under consideration to extend the roofed area of both the platforms at Ernakulam Town railway station as well, said sources.