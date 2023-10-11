ADVERTISEMENT

Four petitions settled at minority panel sitting

October 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four of the 12 complaints were settled at a sitting of the State Minority Commission held in Kochi on Wednesday. The sitting was chaired by commission Chairman A.A. Rasheed. Among the petitions resolved were one by a Paravur resident seeking return of certificates and refund of fees after he had shifted to another institution from a polytechnic college. The Commission ordered to comply with his demand. A petition filed by a native of Andhra Pradesh seeking benefits due from FACT was also resolved. A petition filed by a woman from Karumaloor alleging insult and violence from an individual was forwarded to the police. The commission also sought action on a petition from an Aluva resident on land tax payment. Commission members A. Saifudheen and P. Rosa attended the sitting.

