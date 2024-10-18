Four panchayats in Ernakulam to get govt. land for setting up material collection facilities

The Ernakulam district administration will soon sanction revenue puramboke (government) land to four panchayats that include Mulavukad, Okkal, Vengola and Valakom to set up material collection facilities for proper storage and segregation of non-biodegradable waste.

The move forms part of the decision by the government to encourage local bodies to enhance the infrastructure of panchayats, municipalities and corporations by setting up waste treatment projects on revenue land. The projects include sewage treatment plants, a faecal sewage treatment plant, a biodegradable waste management plant and material collection facilities.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh said that nearly 15 panchayats had submitted applications for setting up various waste management plants. The four panchayats, including Mulavukad, Okkal, Vengola and Valakom, would be allotted the revenue land in the first phase. The extent of land to be sanctioned would be according to the requirements submitted by the local bodies, he said.

The government has entrusted the District Collectors to sanction revenue land up to 25 cents in corporation limits; 50 cents in municipalities; and up to 2 acres in panchayats for setting up waste treatment plants. The ownership of the land will lie with the Revenue department.

Local bodies will not be able to use the land for any other projects or activities. They cannot lease, sub-lease or pledge the land with any financial institution. Construction works of waste treatment plants and material collection facilities must start within a year of the allotment, according to the guidelines.