ADVERTISEMENT

Four of a drug racket nabbed with over 57 grams of MDMA in Kochi

July 27, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were arrested with 57.20 grams of MDMA from a lodge along SRM Road near Ernakulam North on Wednesday.

The arrested are Yasin, 22, of Thiruvananthapuram, Prabhat, 22, of Idukki, Ramkumar, 24, of Chennai, and Muhammed Fasil, 19, of Dindigul.

A joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Ernakulam Town North police led to the seizure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the accused were part of a racket engaged in smuggling MDMA from Delhi and distributing it in Ernakulam and Idukki districts. Yasin and Prabhat had multiple cases for theft and snatching registered against them in police stations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US