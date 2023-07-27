HamberMenu
Four of a drug racket nabbed with over 57 grams of MDMA in Kochi

July 27, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were arrested with 57.20 grams of MDMA from a lodge along SRM Road near Ernakulam North on Wednesday.

The arrested are Yasin, 22, of Thiruvananthapuram, Prabhat, 22, of Idukki, Ramkumar, 24, of Chennai, and Muhammed Fasil, 19, of Dindigul.

A joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Ernakulam Town North police led to the seizure.

The police said the accused were part of a racket engaged in smuggling MDMA from Delhi and distributing it in Ernakulam and Idukki districts. Yasin and Prabhat had multiple cases for theft and snatching registered against them in police stations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

