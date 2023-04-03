Four of a drug racket arrested with MDMA in Kochi

April 03, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Four persons were arrested by the Ernakulam Excise Enforcement with six grams of MDMA on Monday.

The accused were identified as Muhammed Irfan, 21, of Mattancherry; Aashid Afsal, 22, of Mattancherry; Thomas Sabu aka Thoma, 25, of Idukki; and Ajesh, 23, of Idukki. They were allegedly part of a racket engaged in the sale of drugs in the city.

A premium car, a new generation motorcycle, and five smartphones allegedly used by the accused were also seized. They allegedly used to sell drugs through WhatsApp groups created for the purpose. They never named the drug but instead used a code name called “Joemon.”

Irfan and Sabu used to procure the drug from Bengaluru and then with the help of the other accused sold it in the city by camping in a room taken on rent. The accused were allegedly ‘experts’ in driving and used that skill to deliver the stuff and then drove away at high speeds.

Irfan had only been released on bail after being in remand for seven months in another Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. A fortnight ago, excise officials had nabbed a few other accused, including the key figure of the racket, who used to deliver drugs similarly on a motorcycle.

However, the accused who were arrested on Monday had ensured that it did not affect the supply. Once the drug smuggled in from Bengaluru reached the city, they used to alert their clients by changing their WhatsApp status to ‘Joemon Online.’

A special action team under Excise Enforcement Assistant Commissioner B. Tenimon had been on their tail for a while after receiving a tip-off about the drug deals using the specific code name.

Three of the accused were nabbed when they turned up at Panamppilly Nagar on a premium car to exchanging drugs. The other accused was nabbed from near Kaloor stadium. Excise officials had a tough time nabbing them since they were allegedly on a high.

Thomas Sabu, who was accused of smuggling drugs from Bengaluru and Kochi to Idukki, had been on the run after fleeing the custody of Idukki excise officials.

So far, excise has arrested 14 persons allegedly linked to the racket. In total, 50 grams of MDMA, two premium cars, four motorcycles, and 15 smartphones have been seized.

Excise officials claimed that they have received information about the source of drugs and that more arrests would be made in the days to come.

A team led by special squad circle inspector S. Sajeev Kumar, preventive officers N.G. Ajith Kumar and M.T. Harris, civil excise officers N.D. Tomy, T.P. James, and K.K. Manoj made the arrest. The accused were produced before the court and remanded.