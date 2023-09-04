HamberMenu
Four new labs ready at Government HSS, Vennala

September 04, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four new labs are ready for inauguration at the Government Higher Secondary School at Vennala.

About ₹1.4 crore funding under the Kochi Corporation’s People’s Plan Programme was used to set up chemistry, physics, botany and computer labs. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the renovated labs on September 9.

The school authorities said around 45 students could avail the new computer lab at a time. Other labs can accommodate up to 30 students. The air-conditioned labs have proper sound and visual projector systems. The renovated facilities are well-lit to provide a new learning experience to students. The audio-visual system was expected to enhance the teaching-learning process, they said.

The labs were constructed by the public sector Kerala Artisans’ Development Corporation. The Corporation had undertaken similar project at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam, and Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Mattancherry.

Under the People’s Plan Programme for 2023-24, labs will be set up at Government High School, Edakochi; Government Higher Secondary School, Edappally; Government GHSS, Edappally North; TTI, Edappally; and GHSS, Central Kalvathy. About ₹2.5 crore will be utilised to set up the new facilities.

